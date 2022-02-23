Spokane Humane Society donates $250K toward Riverfront dog park construction

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Humane Society is celebrating 125 years of work by donating to help get a dog park built in the heart of Riverfront Park.

The Spokane Humane Society donated $250,000 to get a dog park at Forestry Shelter at the park. The gift is part of the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane through the Spokane Parks Foundation.

“We are so appreciative of the Spokane Humane Society’s generous contribution towards the Riverfront Dog Park. This is a milestone in the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane and has already made a huge dent in our goal of raising $750,000 to bring the dog park to fruition – so that Spokanites and their pups can enjoy it for decades to come,” said Amy Lutz, president of the Board of Directors for the Spokane Parks Foundation.

When the construction starts all depends on when the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane can raise the rest of the $500,000 it needs. Anyone who wants to donate can do so here. The Spokane Parks Foundation said it’s been trying to raise money since 2018 to give dogs another place to run around.

The City of Spokane has one official dog park at High Bridge. There’s also a dog park on the South Hill, but it’s not owned by the city.

There will be a ceremonial groundbreaking on June 18 in Riverfront Park as part of the Spokane Humane Society’s Parade of Paws. That’s when the design and name of the dog park will be revealed.

RELATED: Spokane Parks Foundation ramps up fundraising efforts for dog park in Riverfront Park

RELATED: Washington to accept grant applications for state-wide parks and recreation projects

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.