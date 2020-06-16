Spokane Human Rights Commission celebrates SCOTUS ruling, looks to the future

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.– The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that gay and transgender Americans cannot be fired or discriminated against simply because of their sexual orientation or identity. The majority opinion cited the civil rights act of 1964, which was created to address the problems of race and gender discrimination. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, wrote that the law encompasses lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in America.

This action is expected to affect at least eight million workers in the USA.

It was an important distinction, according to Lance Kissler. He serves as chair of the Spokane Human Rights Commission.

“Fortunately, we live in a city and state that has those protections, but there are states throughout the United States that don’t have them, including our neighboring Idaho,” Kissler said. “So hearing that news today, I think really gave a lot of us a sigh of relief.”

But, the fight is far from over, according to Kissler.

“One of the questions that’s out there now is how does this impact the ruling that was issued on Friday, regarding health care?” Kissler said.

On Friday, the Trump administration revoked an Obama-era transgender health protection. The ACLU, and other groups, have promised to challenge it. The news the last few days has brought with it an important lesson, according to Kissler.

“This is a reminder that at any time, our civil and human rights can be left up to the decision of a handful of people, to an administration, to a legislative body, and so locally we’ve been pushing for an office of civil rights,” Kissler said.

Kissler is part of a new task force that will examine how an office like that would operate in Spokane. He said this is still in its early stages. Right now, the group is working on a report to submit to city leaders.

“Just because we check off a box or we pass a piece of legislation or have a ruling, it doesn’t mean that the work is done,” Kissler said.

RELATED: Key GOP senators have no qualms with Supreme Court’s decision to ban LGBTQ discrimination in the workplace

Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.