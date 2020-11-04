Spokane Hospitality Grant opens Wednesday, aims to support struggling local hospitality industry

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Hospitality Relief Grant application opens Wednesday for businesses in accommodation, food services, arts, entertainment and recreation industries.

The grant program was made possible by CARES Act funding; the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a $10 million program to help support hospitality businesses.

Business owners can apply for up to $20,000 in grant funding to help reopen or stay open during the pandemic.

The Hospitality Relief Grant program is headed by Greater Spokane Incorporated in partnership with the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce, Visit Spokane, Downtown Spokane Partnership and the Washington Hospitality Association.

The application period opens Wednesday at 5 p.m., with informational webinars available to help applicants at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, including pre-registration for the webinars, applications, eligibility conditions and grant program information, visit the Spokane Hospitality Grant website here.

