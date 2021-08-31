Here’s how you can help the people who lost everything in the deadly Browne’s Addition fire

Credit: Aodhan Brown. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– You can help the people who lost everything in the deadly Browne’s Addition fire by planning lunch or dinner at one of your favorite restaurants.

The Spokane Hospitality Coalition says on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 10-percent of all proceeds from participating locations will be donated to those who need help recovering after the fire. People will also be able to buy gift cards to donate.

“Please set some time aside on Wednesday to grab some lunch, plan a date night, or go out for drinks with friends, knowing that a portion of those dollars will go directly to those affected by the Browne’s Addition fires,” the Spokane Hospitality Coalition said.

The fire at the Browne’s Addition apartment buildings killed two people and left several others without a home. The fire happened around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 16. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the flames started in Tiffany Manor, which has 11 units and spread to another building that had seven. All of the units were destroyed and cannot be recovered.

Some of the people who were affected by the fire had worked in hospitality, according to the Spokane Hospitality Coalition.

You can find a list of locations participating here.

