Spokane homeless advocates call on city leaders to help Community Housing and Human Services Dept.

The group that distributes federal funding for housing in Spokane says millions of federal funding is in jeopardy.

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Regional Continuum of Care is sounding the alarm for Spokane city leaders: it needs help.

It blames the problem on staffing shortages in the Community Housing and Human Services Department.

With the departure of several employees over the last few months, including two in the last week, a group that advocates for the homeless in Spokane says the department designed to work on housing issues is in trouble.

The Spokane Regional Continuum of Care board sent a letter to Mayor Woodward Monday, saying “there are no longer any employees in Human Services.”

However, the city says it has put together a strike team to take on the process.

“We are confident we are going to meet that deadline and confident that we’re going to continue to apply for funding, and bring funding into this community the way the CHHS department and Spokane has done on behalf of region four for a number of years,” City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington said.

Codington says the city has been trying to fill the positions for CHHS. The problem is they’re looking for people who are exempt and civil service employees. He says the processes are completely different and complex.

The city receives $700,000 annually to manage $4.3 million in funding for things like permanent housing and homeless resources.

Without the money, Spokane Regional Continuum of Care says the homeless response system will collapse.

“If it doesn’t get in or we don’t receive it those are dollars that we get annually and they’re the basis of our homeless response system, from when somebody comes into contact to look for housing, to help them find housing, to diverting them out so that doesn’t get caught in the system. It provides a lot of housing that exists in the community. It would collapse our system if we didn’t get those dollars,” Spokane Regional Continuum of Care Chair Ben Stuckart said.

The Spokane Regional Continuum of Care describes itself as providing a “suite of services for people experiencing homelessness.”

It’s governed by a board made up of local government, service providers, and other stakeholders and funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city’s new strike team consists of four people who are members of Mayor Nadine Woodward’s cabinet.

“That’s how seriously she’s taken dedicated members of her cabinet to this team an put all available resources at their disposal to be able to work on this challenge,” Codington said.

“There needs to be help and somebody needs to be driving the train. The HUD application for the CoC dollars the most complicated grant application that I’ve ever seen that anybody I know of has ever worked on grants it’s very technical and takes a lot of expertise, so it’s going to take a lot of community help to get this in,” Spokane Regional Continuum of Care Chair Ben Stuckart said.

The HUD application is due in mid-November.

