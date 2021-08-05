Spokane health board votes to draft statement on employee complaints about Amelia Clark

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Board of Health held a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, voting to let some board members prepare a statement addressing emails from employees, regarding complaints against SRHD Administrator Amelia Clark.

Spokane County District 3 Commissioner Al French said they have received various emails from employees about Clark and asked the board to consider, in the future, to come out with a statement that acknowledges they have received the letters and have given them due consideration.

“I’ve been on this board for nineteen years. I’ve seen administrative officers, I’ve seen health officers, I’ve seen this board and the organization have a variety of challenges under past leadership, and that the current leadership is doing a young-uns job,” French said. “I’ve never, during that period of time, had more confidence in the administrative officer than I do with Amelia Clark.”

He added that he thinks they have reached a point where it would be appropriate for the board to make a statement regarding why they hired Clark, how the organization needed to change and how she’s been executing on those elements.

“As far as I’m concerned, she’s doing a young-uns job, and I appreciate her professionalism and the changes that she’s bringing to the organization,” French said.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said he would not support it because of policies that say they should do a performance review before making a statement. He said if they pass a letter like that without doing the review and it showed something different, it would send confusing information to both employees and the public, and hurt the board legally if they wanted to take corrective action.

“I think it’s great for individual board members to express their support for what they like that the administrator’s doing, but before we do something formal that really has a lot of extra meaning and ramifications, I just think we should delay that until we do the review process that’s there,” Beggs said.

He said the complaint process should not infect review process, explained they don’t have a well-developed complaint process for administrators or health officers like they do for other employees. At their earliest convenience, he said they should figure out that process so they don’t get bombarded with letters to the board.

City Council member Betsy Wilkerson said she is concerned about the letter having a pre-determined outcome to it.

“If we’re going to review what has come in, then we can’t say we’re gonna review it and then have already put the outcome already in the letter,” Wilkerson said, adding that they can’t have it both ways.

In response, French said in his motion that he recognized they had letters raising issues and fully expects the board to address those as they develop a response.

“It’s not to ignore that input, it’s to review that input, consider that as part of our overall goal and try to make the health district a stronger organization,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Beggs asked to not be included or attributed in the letter due to him already testifying what he witnessed regarding Clark and former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz. Wilkerson abstained from writing the statement.

Most members voted in favor to let several members prepare the statement. Beggs voted against the motion because it contradicted his testimony. The statement has not yet been written.

