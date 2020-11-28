Spokane hardware store searching for thief who took off with 50 Christmas trees

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It appears the Grinch is in Spokane, and stealing from small local businesses. A Spokane hardware store is searching for the person suspected of taking off with 50 of its Christmas trees early Friday morning.

Surveillance footage shows at least one person taking the trees from River Ridge Hardware at around 4:40 a.m. Friday. That person is seen taking off in a silver vehicle with a trailer attached.

“We are saddened that 50 families don’t get our trees now but we hope you still come by and support our small business,” it reads in a post shared to River Ridge’s Facebook page.

If you come across anyone suspiciously selling a small amount of trees, the hardware store asks that you call police.

