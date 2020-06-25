Spokane gyms navigate new guidelines under Phase 2

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

Fitness centers are starting to open up across Spokane. However, things are looking a little different.

“We have loved being able to open the studio and see our clients,” said Janelle Brennan, Owner of Core4Collective.

Brennan has only been able to see her clients virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a relatively new business, so to have to put things on hold and really have to transition over to a whole new business model almost overnight was a little daunting,” she said.

While it may have been a struggle, Brennan learned to adapt, knowing even more changes were heading her way.

Under of Phase 2, gyms are able to open back up with 30% capacity. During Phase 3, that will go up to 50%. However, those aren’t the only changes you’ll see.

“Asking the different questions, making sure they’re healthy, signing the waivers,” Brennan said.

That’s still just the beginning.

In order to attend class in person, each client has to come in wearing a mask. They’ll also be spaced out at least six feet apart, meaning less people per class.

“It has been a little different having a five person class. We’re definitely seeing the classes fill up and the waitlist being utilized,” said Brennan.

The YMCA gym is also up and running. However, you won’t be able to just walk in as you please.

“In order for people to come in and work out in our building, you have to sign up online or give us a call,” said Christine Brischle, Group Vice President of Membership/Operations at YMCA of the Inland Northwest.

They’ll also limit themselves to less than 30% capacity, just to be safe.

“We change according to the needs and the gaps in our community,” Brischle said.

Right now, that need is to keep everybody safe.

“I’m not a doctor. I’m not an expert. I’m just going to do what the experts tell us to do and I think that’s the best way you can operate,” said Brennan.

READ: Local businesses navigate ‘new normal’ under phase 2 guidelines

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.