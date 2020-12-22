Spokane gym owners form coalition, asking Gov. Inslee to reconsider restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gyms are closed at least until January 4 in Washington. Spokane gym owners are asking Governor Inslee to reconsider this. At least 14 gym owners have started a new coalition called “Stronger Together.”

The competitors wrote a letter to local and state leaders, asking them to open up the dialogue on the path to reopening. The owner of Deliberate Strength is on board.

“We want all fitness to be back open, we’re not prioritizing just us,” said Peter Clark, owner of Deliberate Strength. “We want it all to be back open, but I think that we’ve been able to show that we can definitely do it safely.”

Clark says this shutdown is more challenging than the first because of the fatigue of virtual workouts and the mental stress. Many owners have had to think outside the box by renting out equipment and starting virtual classes.

“It’s an integral part of our life being able to be stronger, but physically and emotionally and all of those other things,” he said.

Clark was first approached by the owner of Duratus Strength and Conditioning, Kevin Longmeier.

“I reached a point about 10 days ago where I began to feel like our — my best next move to try to lead in our community and lead for a voice,” he explained.

This sparked the coalition to write a letter to officials.

“We’re trying to plead our case to say that we have performed and operated our businesses with safety and responsibility,” Longmeier said.

In the letter the gym owners state, “We have surveyed the national data and there is no conclusive link between responsibly operating small group fitness facilities and the transmission ofCOVID-19.”

According to an Industry Sector Report from the state Department of Health, out of the 1,839 cases in the report with employment data, only 1% of the cases were traced back to an employee at an art, entertainment or recreational facility. This is 2% of the state’s employed population.

“We can show, I believe, that we have the data that says we can operate safely,” Clark said. “We’re asking to be deemed essential. That fitness is an integral part of our lives that there are so many benefits just beyond the physical.”

Longmeier and Clark both hope this letter will open up the dialogue to create a plan to reopen safely.

“The pursuit of exercise and fitness is incredibly an important thing for the overall health of our community,” Longmeier said.

“That dialogue is huge, and just our voice to be heard that we are essential,” Clark explained. “And you know, hopefully that they say, ok you can operate.”

RELATED: Washington restaurants, gyms adjust to extended COVID-19 restrictions

READ: Gov. Inslee requires 14-day quarantine for travelers from United Kingdom, South Africa