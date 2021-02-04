Spokane gift shop Southern Specialties closing its doors permanently

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane gift shop Southern Specialties is closing its doors permanently, citing COVID safety guidelines.

From 6-8 p.m., owners Lauren Warrick and Jeanne Jones are holding an open house-style, socially-distanced shopping event for their last day, with all items 50-percent or more off.

Warrick says the shop’s mission was to showcase works from local artists. In addition, they supported schools with fundraisers and auctions, collected and donated beauty products, hosted food drives to donate to Second Harvest, and sponsored several community organizations.

“Our dream for Southern Specialties has always been to highlight artists, especially women in our community. We want to share high-quality, handmade products that will be the perfect unique gift with a splash of southern charm. While doing this, we wanted to truly be a part of the community by supporting non-profits that we are passionate about,” said co-owner Lauren Warrick. “While it has come to an end before we were ready, we are truly grateful to every person who ever stepped foot in our store to not only support us but our amazing Spokane community.”

Southern Specialties opened November 2018.

