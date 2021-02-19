Spokane food pantry in search of families to feed gets its wish

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local food pantry searching for families to feed during the pandemic is getting its wish.

The Better Living Center used to feed about 1,200 families a month, but that number dropped significantly during the pandemic.

So, organizers at the center enlisted 4 News Now to help spread the message.

“If you need food, you’re hurting, and it’s just so important to have a place that people can come and fill up their trunk with good food and take it to their families,” said Gayle Haeger, executive director at The Better Living Center.

Haeger says the center fed roughly 15 families on Tuesday. That number increased to roughly 50 families on Thursday. Of those, around 30 families were first-timers.

Haeger says 4 News Now’s coverage is to thank for the jump in foot traffic.

“Many of them told us they found out about us from your news story,” said Haeger. “One woman told me, after she said she saw it on KXLY, ‘We just didn’t know what to do. Then we saw your story on KXLY.'”

You can find the Better Living Center on 25 E North Foothills Drive in Spokane. The pantry is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1-4 p.m., as well as every Thursday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. LEARN MORE HERE.

READ: Local food pantry sees drop in foot traffic during pandemic, in search of families in need

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.