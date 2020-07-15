Spokane Food Fighters surpasses 80,000 meal mark, has no plans of slowing down

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Food Fighters, a grassroots movement with a mission to feed people in need, has now given out more than 80,000 meals.

Now, it’s kicking off the “Feeding Our Neighbors Through Summer” campaign, and asking for your help.

It’s trying to reach 100,000 meals served by the end of August. In order to do so, the group needs to raise $25,000.

