Spokane food fighters now offering emergency food boxes

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Food Fighters are taking their meal delivery service to a whole new level.

Now, families in need can not only get ready made food, but also groceries delivered to them.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Second Harvest. The emergency food boxes include 15 pounds of non-perishable items, providing families with 12 meals for each week.

“We want to thank the community for the incredible generosity as this unprecedented wave of need really sweeps across all of our communities,” said Drew Meuer, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy with Second Harvest.

Spokane Food Fighters are still looking for volunteers and donations. If you’d like to help, you can sign up here.

