Spokane Food Fighters aim to help families who are food insecure

SPOKANE, Wash. – As we navigate through this pandemic together, 4 News Now is committed to Finding the Helpers.

They are the people helping wherever they can in these uncertain times. They are what make us a community.

State Representative Marcus Riccelli came up with the idea to start Spokane Food Fighters as a way to provide meals to those who are food insecure.

After seeing so many people being laid off from jobs due to the coronavirus, he wanted to come up with a way to help both families and local restaurants.

The concept is simple, but Riccelli said it’s already making a big difference.

People can request a meal by visiting spokanefoodfighters.org. There’s also an option to donate.

Each donation goes towards the restaurants, so that they can stay afloat while also providing meals for those in need.

“One of my big things is that food is health. We need to make sure that people are getting nutritious meals in difficult times,” said Riccelli.

“I dealt with food insecurity has a kid. Where I’m at now and having an opportunity to help other families and provide where I can, we wanted to be involved in this for sure,” said Jordan Smith, Co-owner of Cascadia.

Riccelli told 4 News Now that several organizations have already matched some of the donations, including a recent $5,000 grant from STCU.

Spokane Food Fighters are only delivering in the city of Spokane, but they do hope to expand. However, they can’t do it without your help.

They’re still looking for volunteers and donations. To learn more on how to get involved, just visit their website.

