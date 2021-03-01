Spokane Flag Commission narrows hundreds of new flag designs down to 12 finalists

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Flag Commission, which has been looking to replace Spokane’s outdated flag from the Expo ’74 days, has narrowed the selection of community designs down to 12 finalists!

In April, the commission says they will launch another online voting portal for Spokanites to pick the city’s new — and fourth ever — official flag.

“While it’s been a long road getting to this point, we’re incredibly excited to let the public make the final choice,” said commission chair Joshua Hiller. “It was amazing to see how much interest there was from both Spokane and abroad to design a new flag, and it was a hard choice to narrow down to just 12 finalists – there were dozens of incredible designs, but we think this set offers a diverse group of options.”

An earlier public vote in December narrowed down the 400 submissions to just 100, and from those the commission picked the 12 finalists.

People will need a Spokane Library card to vote when the portal launches, although an alternate site will launch for Spokane Tribe members who might not have free access to the Spokane Public Library.

Voting will open the first week of April and will close after one month.

