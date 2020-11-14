Spokane Flag Commission narrowing down finalists for the next flag design

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Spokane Flag Commission

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Flag Commission is now considering your submissions for the city’s next flag.

In June 2019, the Spokane City Council voted to create the Spokane Flag Commission, which has been tasked with redesigning a new official flag.

The commission extended the deadline back in September for community members to submit their own design through mid-October. Members are now going through those submissions and will release the finalists “very soon,” according to Commission Chair Joshua Hiler.

Spokane’s current city flag was designed by Lloyd L. Carlson in 1975. The winning designer of the 2021 flag will receive recognition from the City. You can learn more here.

READ: Spokane Flag Commission extends deadline for flag submissions

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.