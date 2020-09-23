Spokane Flag Commission extends deadline for design submissions

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you have a vision for Spokane’s new city flag? The deadline to submit your design has been extended through mid-October.

In June 2019, the Spokane City Council voted to create the Spokane Flag Commission, which has been tasked with redesigning a new official flag.

The ordinance was brought forward by Councilwoman Kate Burke and reads “the City of Spokane intends to update its flag to provide a symbol of which all people in Spokane can be proud and which represents the city we love.”

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their designs and so far, the commission has received nearly 100 submissions.

Submissions will now be accepted through midnight on October 15 and the commission has removed the maximum amount of submissions a person can make.

Designs can be submitted online here or by mail to the Spokane Flag Commission, City of Spokane, City Hall 7th Floor, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane, WA, 99201.

Submitters under the age of 13 will need guardian approval and the winning designer will receive recognition from the City.

