Spokane firefighters knock down train car fire next to I-90 in Browne’s Addition

SPOKANE, Wash.– A train car caught fire Thursday night on a railroad bridge in Spokane.

It happened near Coeur d’Alene Street and Sunset Boulevard next to I-90.

Sunset Avenue is closed from Cannon to Coeur d’Alene Street as firefighters work to put out the flames.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the train was carrying what crews think was assorted trash. Schaeffer said that doesn’t mean it was carrying hazardous materials, but it was producing a lot of smoke and flames.

Schaeffer said crews would work to get the train car on solid ground so they can better work on the train car.

So far, firefighters have not released a cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

Fire on the train near Sunset Blvd/Hemlock and the bridge has been extinguished. Media can call me directly. I am east of the incident in the media area. pic.twitter.com/0qdH0ZMxdL — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) August 20, 2021

#BREAKING: Spokane firefighters working to put out a train car that caught on fire next to I-90. It’s near Sunset and Coeur d’Alene Street. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/saEfs1etsz — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 20, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.