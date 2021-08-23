Spokane firefighters to climb 110 stories for 9/11 memorial

by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — To memorialize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Spokane area firefighters will hold a stairclimb next month.

At the Bank of America Center in downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley Fire Department said firefighters will climb 110 stories as a symbolic recognition of those who climbed the 110-story Twin Towers.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, where two commercial airplanes were flown into the 60th and 80th floors of the World Trade Center. New York City firefighters responded and had to climb up the 110-story stairwells of the towers to evacuate them.

During their response, the towers collapsed. When the dust settled, 343 firefighters were dead.

The Spokane fire departments are looking for any firefighters to participate in honoring the memory of the firefighters who died.

Registration will be capped at 343 participants and is open to any firefighter across the Pacific Northwest and the country. The fire department said each participant will be climbing in memory of individually assigned firefighters killed. Anyone interested can register here.

The event will also be a fundraiser, with all proceeds and charitable contributions benefiting the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. Over $4,700 has been raised so far.

The event is open to firefighters only. You can find details of the event here.

