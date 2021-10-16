Spokane firefighters sue over vaccine mandate

SPOKANE, Wash.– A group of Spokane firefighters are suing city leaders over the governor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit names Mayor Nadine Woodward, Fire Chief Brian Shaeffer and the City of Spokane as the defendants. It was filed in federal court Thursday. Twenty-five firefighters named in the lawsuit say the mandate violates their civil rights.

The lawsuit claims “the mayor, the fire chief, and the City of Spokane refuse to provide religious or medical accommodations for the city’s firefighters, despite accepting their exemptions, to the arbitrary demand that they become vaccinated by October 18, 2021.”

Firefighters argue other departments have provided accommodations for the same requirement.

The firefighters intend to seek temporary restraining orders, which would stop the city from “taking adverse employment action” against the firefighters for not being vaccinated.

This is on top of another lawsuit filed in federal court last week. That one includes city and state employees.

