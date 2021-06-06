Evacuations lifted for Janes Fire in northwest Spokane, 80 acres burned

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Shot from video sent by Kent Henderson

SPOKANE, Wash. — All evacuations have been lifted for the Janes Fire burning in northwest Spokane.

At last check, the fire – which is burning on W. Janes Lane near Airway Heights – had burned 80 acres.

About six structures were threatened, but none ended up damaged.

Nearly 80 firefighters from several districts across Spokane County responded to help. A fire chief on scene said unified command with the Department of Natural Resources went well with the initial attack, allowing crews to make “great progress.”

