Seven injured in north Spokane apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out at GoGo Apartments on 7006 N. Colton St. on Saturday afternoon where several were injured.

Multiple people were trapped in the building, and some jumped out from windows to escape the fire.

Spokane Police are asking people to stay away from the area and roads are blocked off.

Spokane Fire said seven people were injured, one person is being transported to Harborview Medical Center with severe injuries, but there were no fatalities. One firefighter is being transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

They said the fire was contained to one side of the building and half of the city’s resources were there to put out the fire.

Two children and a German shepherd were rescued.

Firefighters are currently putting out hotspots.

This is a developing story.

