Spokane Firefighters respond to fire that burned 18 vehicles

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane County Fire District 10

REARDAN, Wash. — Spokane Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Jacobs Rd. in Reardan on Wednesday that resulted in 18 vehicles being burned.

On Wednesday afternoon, Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) 10 crews, along with SCFD 5, Spokane City, Fairchild, Airway Heights and DNR responded to Jacobs Rd. for a vehicle fire.

The SCFD 10 said on their Facebook page that the fire burned 18 vehicles in total and affected three acres of land.

The fire district thanked all the crews who came out and helped out.

This is a developing story.

