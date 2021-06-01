Spokane firefighters respond to fire in southern Spokane

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon, Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters responded to a brush fire on Torrino Ln. and Hatch Rd. in southern Spokane on Tuesday.

Jay Wilkins, Division Chief of Spokane County Fire District 8, said it was upgraded to a structure fire where five homes were threatened, but no structures were on fire.

He said the fire started between Hatch Rd. and Helena St. and no homes were damaged. A quarter acre burned in timber and dead grass.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

