Spokane firefighters rescue 8-month-old puppy that fell 30 feet

SPOKANE, Wash.– You might have heard of the old cliche about firefighters getting called to rescue a cat from a tree– but what about rescuing a puppy from a 30-foot fall?

That’s what happened to 8-month-old Pebbles. Her owner Raymond Ploski says they were by the Spokane River at Huntington Park when Pebbles leaped over a 3-foot-tall wall. What Pebbles found on the other side of the jump was a 30-foot drop.

Ploski said he thought a fall like that would have killed Pebbles, but it didn’t. Fire rescue special ops crews were able to help the pup by putting a hook and ladder into action.

Pebble’s owner said after a terrifying day of tests, scans and X-rays, the puppy escaped the whole fiasco without a scratch.

