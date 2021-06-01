Spokane firefighters prepare for hot, dry and breezy week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready for a hot and dry week. Firefighters across Spokane County have already been to several fires this year. This week’s weather has the potential of sparking more.

Spokane could break record temperatures on Tuesday. With that and winds starting to pick up on Thursday, firefighters are staying alert.

“It’s going to be extremely hot, extremely dry,” said Chief Brian Schaeffer with the Spokane Fire Department. “Most of Eastern Washington is in a drought emergency.”

Schaffer said fires have already started to pop up in Spokane.

“Everything so far has been human-caused, oftentimes accidentally,” he said. “Someone’s trying to burn weeds, somebody’s leaving smoking materials too close to combustibles and some people leaving fires unattended.”

More fires could start with the weather we are expecting. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday in places like Omak, Okanogan, Lewiston and many other cities. The high temperatures and breezy conditions bring a heightened potential for wildfires.

Currently, burning without a permit is banned in some areas and campfires are only allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

“The truth is at this point our fuels are so dry right now, it’s incredibly dangerous to have an outdoor fire,” Schaeffer said.

There are ways you can help firefighters. While it may seem obvious, Schaeffer said to call 911 if you see smoke or a fire.

“Oftentimes people just assume that a column of smoke or a fire next to the roadway was already called in,” he explained.

The City of Spokane is already taking preventative measures, like using goats to eat brush. However, Schaeffer said there is a lot of ground to cover.

Though fires are common in rural areas, it does not mean it cannot happen in the City of Spokane.

“It would not be an unprecedented situation to have fire spread across the street into homes,” Schaeffer said.

As you are enjoying the hot weather, Schaeffer wants you to stay aware of things that could start a fire.

“A spark can come from a dragging chain on a trailer, from a powerline that may be down or a human-caused,” he explained. “Then we’ll be in a really disastrous situation and we’ll be in consequence management at that point.”

