Spokane firefighters hit the streets to help people in the cold

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Fire Department is making sure people who are out in the cold are safe.

Firefighters are out on the streets answering medical calls and handing out bus passes to people so they have an option to stay warm.

“In the beginning it really did work, we’ve canvassed as many people as we possibly can, and the ones, like you saw, that we’re running across are like no, we’re good,” said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. “They want to stay in an urban camping model and that’s where they’re comfortable.”

They’re getting as many people as they can to the warming shelter at the Spokane Convention Center. For the people who don’t want to go, they’re handing out blankets and first-aid equipment.

“People should have a choice. In the decision, whether or not to go to a shelter. Or whether or not to take the services that we’re offering,” Chief Schaeffer said. “I think it is important for people to make that choice.”

It’s all part of the city’s responsibility to get people without homes out of the cold. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said they’re trying to make sure more people can live through the cold by checking on them. He said whether or not people want help, he just wants them to know there’s help available.

“We certainly can’t change their minds, we’d like to but we can’t. But it gives us an opportunity to at least reach out,” Schaeffer said.

This isn’t the first time the fire department has done something like this. During the heatwave over the summer, they handed out water and checked on people in the extreme temperatures.

They’ll be checking on people and handing out bus passes until Sunday. That’s the same day the warming center is set to stay open for.

