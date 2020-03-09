Spokane firefighters climb Bank of America to raise money for charity

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters climbed the steps of Spokane’s Bank of America building four times on Sunday, all to raise money for charity.

The event is supposed to take place in Seattle’s Columbia Tower, but out of caution for COVID-19, the event was relocated to Spokane.

The Fire Department aimed to raise $60,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, but since last fall, departments all across the Inland Northwest have raised nearly $100,000.

