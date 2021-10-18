Several Spokane firefighters out of a job over vaccine mandate

by Erin Robinson

Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several Spokane firefighters are out of a job following Monday’s deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city has not announced the exact number of those who will be fired from their positions but said 52 firefighters filed for exemptions from the mandate. Of those, 14 ended up withdrawing those requests and seven people have until 5 p.m. Monday to make a declaration.

An additional 12 of those 52 firefighters are seeking vaccinations, but need more time.

City Spokesman Brian Coddington said a sixth of the department requested vaccine exemptions, which is a larger percentage than most other departments across the state.

Last week, a group of Spokane firefighters filed a lawsuit over the mandate. It named Mayor Nadine Woodward, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer and the City of Spokane as defendants.

Twenty-five firefighters named in the lawsuit say the mandate violates their civil rights. It also claims “The mayor, the fire chief and the City of Spokane refuse to provide religious or medical accommodations for the city’s firefighters, despite accepting their exemptions, to the arbitrary demand that they become vaccinated by October 18, 2021.”

