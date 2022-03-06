Spokane Fire Special Operations removes body from Spokane River

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — Special Operations Teams from the Spokane Fire Department located and recovered a body from the Spokane River.

The SFD received several calls about an adult floating face-down and lifeless in the Spokane River around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A water rescue task force was deployed to multiple locations. Pedestrians on the Sandifur Bridge witnessed the body float under the bridge but lost sight of it as it moved downstream.

A recreational kayaker later found the body and reported it to the SFD. The body was located on the west bank of the Spokane River within 100 yards of the recent sighting.

SFD Special Operations Teams removed the body in collaboration with Spokane Police Department detectives. The body is currently with the Spokane County Medical examiner.

