Spokane Fire responds to garage on fire, rescues civilian

by Will Wixey

Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters responded to a burning structure fire, extracted a woman, and quickly put out the flames.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to 1700 East Queen Avenue Saturday night to reports of a garage fire. Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-car detached garage.

Firefighters heard a woman’s voice yelling for help from inside the garage. Firefighters forced open the door, entered the building, and pulled the victim to safety.

No other occupants were found inside the structure. The fire was contained within ten minutes of SFD’s arrival.

The woman was transported to Sacred heat Medical Center and was quickly released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the SFD’s Special Investigation Unit and Spokane Police.

