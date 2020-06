Spokane Fire responding to water rescue near Monroe St. Bridge

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews are responding to a water rescue near the Monroe St. Bridge.

Authorities were not able to provide details about what led up to the incident.

4 News Now is heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.