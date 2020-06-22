Spokane Fire crews responding to series of car fires near NorthTown Mall
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is working to put out a series of car fires near NorthTown Mall.
According to Spokane Fire, the first fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday on East Crown Avenue, just north of the mall.
Since then, at least five others have been reported in the area, culminating in the NorthTown Mall parking lot.
4 News Now has a crew on scene working to learn more.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.