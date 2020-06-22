Spokane Fire crews responding to series of car fires near NorthTown Mall

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is working to put out a series of car fires near NorthTown Mall.

According to Spokane Fire, the first fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday on East Crown Avenue, just north of the mall.

Since then, at least five others have been reported in the area, culminating in the NorthTown Mall parking lot.

4 News Now has a crew on scene working to learn more. 

