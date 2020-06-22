Spokane Fire crews responding to series of car fires near NorthTown Mall

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is working to put out a series of car fires near NorthTown Mall.

According to Spokane Fire, the first fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday on East Crown Avenue, just north of the mall.

Since then, at least five others have been reported in the area, culminating in the NorthTown Mall parking lot.

Continuing to follow the trail here…. we’re now at Bank of America across the street from Northtown Mall on Wellesley and Division. A trash can looks to be burned on the side of the building near the drive thru ATM. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/G0SQrCvaoc — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 22, 2020

4 News Now has a crew on scene working to learn more.

