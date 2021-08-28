Spokane fire districts seeking donations to help fallen firefighter’s family

by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane County Fire District 9

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire districts are asking for donations to help the family of a firefighter who died earlier this week.

“Spokane, in the last 36 hours you have shown your ability to rally around one of our own, the love and support for our fallen brother and his family has been nothing less than overwhelming,” Spokane County Fire District 9 said on Facebook.

Lt. Cody Traber was responding to a brush fire Thursday at 395 and Wandermere, when he fell from the Wandermere Bridge. He had a wife and four young children.

People can donate through PayPal here. District 9 said all money raised will be given to Traber’s wife and children.

Also, they are accepting checks. You can make them out to Local 2916 Benevolent Association and include Cody Traber in the memo line. Checks can be dropped off at any District 9 fire station or mailed to Local 2916 PO Box 18336, Spokane, WA 99208.

District 9 said a meal train has been set up for Traber’s family. They appreciated the unwavering love and support the Spokane community has shown.

