Spokane Fire District propositions on track for approval

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first votes are in for the propositions for several Spokane County Fire Districts, and they’re all on their way to getting approved.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Proposition 1 has 3,093 votes in favor of it and 930 against it.

Spokane County Fire District 3 – Prop 1 The Board of Spokane County Fire Protection District No. 3 adopted Resolution No. 21-1 concerning a proposition to maintain and adequately fund District operations. This proposition authorizes the District to restore its regular property tax levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value to be assessed in 2021 and collected in 2022. The funds will maintain and improve fire protection, emergency medical services and facilities, replace apparatus and equipment, and provide for firefighter safety. The maximum allowable levy in 2021 shall serve as the base for subsequent levy limitations as provided by chapter 84.55 RCW.

Rejected 23.4% 1,146

Spokane County Fire District 4 Proposition 1 has 5,053 votes in favor of it and 2,475 votes against.

Spokane County Fire District 4 – Prop 1 The Board of Spokane County Fire Protection District No. 4 adopted Resolution No. 2021-003 concerning a proposition to maintain and adequately fund District operations. This proposition authorizes the District to restore its regular property tax levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value to be assessed in 2021 and collected in 2022. The funds will maintain and improve fire protection, emergency medical services and facilities, replace apparatus and equipment, and provide for firefighter safety. The maximum allowable levy in 2021 shall serve as the base for subsequent levy limitations as provided by chapter 84.55 RCW.

Rejected 33.2% 3,175

Spokane County Fire District 8 Proposition 1 has 3,346 votes for it and 1,551 votes against it.

Spokane County Fire District 8 – Prop 1 The Board of Spokane County Fire Protection District No. 8 adopted Resolution No. 21-03 concerning a proposition to maintain and adequately fund District operations. This proposition authorizes the District to restore its regular property tax levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021 and authorizes adjustments by the greater of 1% or the annual U.S. City average unadjusted, all items index, west city class B/C, for the CPI–W reported each June for the five succeeding years. The maximum allowable levy in 2026 shall serve as the base for subsequent levy limitations consistent with chapter 84.55 RCW.

Rejected 31.6% 1,996

