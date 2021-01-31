Spokane Fire Dist. 8 buys automatic CPR machines with CARES Act funding

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles















SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire District 8 received automatic CPR machines thanks to CARES Act funding.

These battery-powered devices provide continuous chest compressions on anyone needing CPR, which the Fire District says will limit first responders’ exposure to COVID-19 when responding to emergency calls.

The devices were bought with CARES Act funding and will be on all Fire District 8 engines.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.