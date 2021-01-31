Spokane Fire Dist. 8 buys automatic CPR machines with CARES Act funding
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire District 8 received automatic CPR machines thanks to CARES Act funding.
These battery-powered devices provide continuous chest compressions on anyone needing CPR, which the Fire District says will limit first responders’ exposure to COVID-19 when responding to emergency calls.
The devices were bought with CARES Act funding and will be on all Fire District 8 engines.
