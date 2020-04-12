Spokane Fire Dept. puts out garage fire on Easter Sunday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department personnel put their Easter plans on hold to put out a garage fire at a house on Riverside Avenue.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in a garage near Riverside and Hemlock Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, and they the fire had the potential to spread to nearby apartments. When they arrived, they discovered the fire was in a detached garage with a second-story living space.

Fire crews extinguished the flames, saving the living space and nearby apartments.

The Fire Department’s Special Investigations Unit determined the cause to be smoking materials that were accidentally discarded. They valued the building at $50,000, and estimated that $20,000 in damages was dealt.

No one was injured in the fire.

