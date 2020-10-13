Spokane Fire Department preparing for Tuesday’s windstorm with extra crews

SPOKANE, Wash. — Extra crews will be ready to respond to emergencies should they arise during Tuesday’s night windstorm.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 2 p.m. and 4 News Now weather forecaster Mark Peterson said gusts could reach up to 55 mph.

Due to the strength of the forecasted winds, power outages, downed trees and downed powerlines are possible.

In a call with media members Tuesday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the department will move crews to brush units stationed north and south of the Spokane River. Schaeffer said the trucks have four-wheel drive and extra lights. He said they’re more adaptable when it comes to getting to certain areas. These teams will have chainsaws and are prepared to help with downed trees.

Schaeffer said the department’s response plan will begin at 2 p.m. – the same time the High Wind Warning goes into effect.

People in the city can call 311 to report a tree in the street. Anyone who experiences a downed power line should call Avista Utilities at 800-227-9187 and say “yes’ to “are you reporting an urgent issue?”

If a downed power line poses an emergency to you or some else, call 911. In any instance, do not approach a downed power line.

