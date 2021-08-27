Spokane Fire Department mourns loss of local firefighter

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 9 is mourning the loss of one of their fellow firefighters.

Lt. Cody Traber died while responding to reports of a brush fire Thursday night at 395 and Wandermere. He was checking for signs of the fire when he fell off the Wandermere Bridge.

Traber was an 18-year veteran of the fire department. He previously served at Stevens County Fire District 1, Cheney Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources Arcadia District.

City of Spokane Fire Department said left behind are his wife, Allisyn, their four young children and “a family of fire service professionals across Washington state.”

Spokane Valley Fire Department said on Facebook they are holding the firefighters, friends and family of District 9 close to their hearts.

“Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts as we all navigate through this difficult time,” Fire Chief Jack Cates said on Facebook.

