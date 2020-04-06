Spokane Fire Department hosting Facebook story times

Zach Walls

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is starting a new story time series on Facebook for kids stuck at home, and their first reader was Spokane Fire Chief Brain Schaeffer.

Schaeffer read Poinsettia and the Firefighters by Felicia Bond, who authored the popular book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

“I’m going to take this opportunity to spend some time with our kids that are at home, spending many, many, many, days at home,” said Schaeffer to begin the Facebook video.

The stream ended with Schaeffer reminding viewers to review fire safety with their kids, to check their smoke alarms, and of the “Close Before You Doze” campaign, which remind Spokane residents to make sure to close doors before bed.

“It’s a campaign we know saves lives,” said Schaeffer in the Facebook video.

