Spokane Fire crews quickly put out apartment fire, two units severely damaged

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — 33 firefighters responded to, and quickly put out an apartment fire that heavily damaged two units Sunday morning.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and fire coming from a second-story apartment on North Colton Street near E Wedgewood Ave at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, fire crews found that the fire had also spread to a third-floor unit and the attic space above. The incident was upgraded to a working fire, and additional resources responded to the scene.

Firefighters then entered the building to look for occupants and attack the fire. The flames were extinguished within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene, and no people were found inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the SFD Fire Special Investigation Unit, however indications point to an electrical problem. Two apartment units sustained heavy damage from the fire, and several others suffered moderate smoke damage. 16 tenants and four dogs were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting them.

The SFD reminded the public that electrical work should only be done by a qualified professional. SFD also says to not use extension cords for small appliances, and to unplug them from wall outlets when not in use. They also recommend using outlet coverings to to prevent shocks, and to replace outlets if plug-ins do not fit snugly into them.

