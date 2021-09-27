Spokane family spends weeks raising money for father’s funeral following COVID death

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane family has been trying to raise money for weeks to pay for their veteran father’s funeral, who passed away from COVID-19.

Since early September, Rachel Foye, her family and friends have been standing in the Staples parking lot on Division St. with signs, trying to raise some money.

Foye’s father, a Vietnam veteran, passed away due to COVID in early September. She said her father was vaccinated, but had still suffered complications with COVID. Since then, the family has been trying to raise money for funeral costs.

Foye said it costs more than $8,000 for just funeral services. Since they’ve been fundraising, in addition to a donation from the Veteran Affairs, they’ve raised about $5,000.

She says it’s been tough financially, especially since she also has eight kids who live at home.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard because you want to be at home mourning with your kids and going through those emotions,” Foye said. “It’s a lot of money when you don’t have money.”

Sunday was the last day for the fundraiser as they have to pay the funeral home on Monday.

