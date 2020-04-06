Spokane families find furry friends during quarantine

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

SPOKANE, Wash. — While Gov. Jay Inslee’s ordinance has local families staying home, some decided to add a pet to brighten up the isolation.

On Sunday, the Spokane Humane Society announced the adoptions of four of their dogs: Misty, Theo, Sky, and Princess.

Until further notice, all Spokane Humane Society services remain open on an appointment-only basis.

