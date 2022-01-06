Spokane Falls Community College COVID testing site closed Thursday

by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mass COVID-19 testing site at Spokane Falls Community College is closed Thursday because of snow.

A beam buckled under the weight of the snow Thursday morning.

All staff are being moved to the mass testing site at the Spokane County Fairgrounds to increase capacity there.

Staff are also contacting people with appointments at SFCC to instead head to the Spokane Valley site.

READ: LIST: School closures and delays for Thursday, January 6

RELATED: LIST: Local businesses announce closures ahead of snow storm

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.