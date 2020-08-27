Spokane Falls Blvd. to close mid-September for final work on overflow tank

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Falls Boulevard will be closed between Howard to Monroe from September 11-14, as the City works to finish the combined sewer overflow system along the Spokane River.

Additional closures include Post Street north of Spokane Falls Boulevard, River Park Square’s parking garage will be accessible from the Lincoln entrance, and the construction of Lincoln between Spokane Falls and Main Avenue will be continuing.

The City says this will be the last bit of construction for the overflow system, which stores excess water from heavy rain or rapid snowmelt, keeping pipes from becoming overwhelmed and dumping into the Spokane River.

Instead, runoff is sent into tanks which store the water and allow for treatment.

The overflow tank below Spokane Falls Boulevard holds up to 2.2 million gallons of wastewater, and is situated underneath a new public plaza built along the River.

Overall, the project comprises of two-dozen tanks which can store a combined 16 million gallons of wastewater for treatment.

