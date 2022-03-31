Spokane doctor returns home from helping along Ukraine-Poland border

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local doctor has finished his work in Ukraine and is heading home with experiences that changed him.

Dr. Kyle Varner works at Providence Holy Family, but has spent the last three weeks helping in Eastern Europe. He spent his time talking with refugees, even helping some escape from Ukraine into Poland.

Varner spent time working in the medical aid station at the border, helping adults and kids with mostly minor illnesses.

He says his time at the Ukraine-Poland border changed him.

“When you meet the victims of this large scale crime against humanity, it really drives home that I just can’t go back home and go back to things as they way they are because something’s very wrong in the world, and I absolutely have to do everything I can to make it right,” Varner said.

As he heads back to the U.S, Varner plans to keep an eye on the Ukraine crisis. He says he will have no hesitation returning if more help is needed.



