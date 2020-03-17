Spokane Diocese suspends all public masses through April 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is suspending all public masses until the first week of April to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it announced Tuesday.

From here on, those wishing to attend mass can do so privately with a priest, or access it through an online livestream, Bishop Thomas Daly said.

Daly also said he will offer Sunday mass at the Cathedral, which will be broadcast through livestream on the diocesan website.

People will also be able to watch the Chrism Mass, which was previously scheduled for March 31, on the website.

Daly said churches will stay unlocked for private visits, and funerals will be limited to gravesite committals of no more than 10 people.

These restrictions will stay in effect until Monday, April 6.

Daly’s announcement comes a day after President Trump advised people to avoid groups of more than 10 at a time.

“I take seriously my responsibility to care for all the souls in the 13 counties of Eastern Washington which make up the Diocese of Spokane. And thus, to date, I have resisted calls to limit public access to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass,” Daly said in a letter.

“However, given the scope of the pandemic and the latest government prohibitions, I am requiring the following actions which will remain in place until Monday, April 6, 2020.”

