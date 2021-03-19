Spokane detectives looking for more information on child porn suspect

SPOKANE, Wash – Detectives from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office believe a man arrested on child porn charges could have more victims out there and they’re looking for people to come forward with information.

Detectives arrested 67-year old Gerald Fox on March 1.

Before taking him to jail on a malicious mischief charge, a deputy asked Fox if he wanted him to lock up and secure his home. Fox allowed the deputy to go inside and get his keys off the table.

According to detectives, the deputy saw a printed image of what the sheriff’s office called “child sex abuse material.” The deputy believed it was evidence of a new crime, so he left the house and called in the sexual assault unit.

Through the investigation, detectives found probable cause to request several felony charges related to the possession of child pornography, specifically depictions of a minor engaged in explicit content.

“Detective Humphrey believes this activity occurred over several years while Fox resided in the Spokane County area,” a news release said. “This leads investigators to believe other people in our community may have information regarding Fox’s activities or additional information that could be useful as the investigation continues.”

Investigators want anyone with information to reach out to Detective Brad Humphrey at 509-477-3028.

