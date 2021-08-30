Spokane deputies search for man accused of assaulting woman at Whitworth University

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down a man they say assaulted a woman Sunday night near Duvall Hall at Whitworth University

The woman told deputies a man she didn’t know came up to her and started talking. She said she briefly spoke to the man, but started feeling uneasy and backed away from him. Then, she said the man hit her three or four times as she screamed for help, according to the sheriff’s office. The man accused of assaulting the woman ran away when other people came to rescue her.

Deputies said the woman was taken to the hospital by a family member and her injuries were consistent with being hit the way she had described it.

Investigators said they searched the area but couldn’t find the man who attacked her. Deputies say the assault happened around 11 p.m.

Anyone who may have been in the area and has information is asked to call the Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10115442.

