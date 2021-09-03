Spokane deputies identify suspect in Whitworth assault

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies have identified a man suspected of assaulting a woman at Whitworth University.

Tony R. Lee, 44, is accused of assaulting a woman near Duvall Hall Sunday night.

The woman told deputies that a man she didn’t know came up to her and started talking. She said she briefly spoke to him, but started feeling uneasy and backed away from him.

Then, she said the man hit her three or four times as she screamed for help. The suspect ran away when other people came to rescue her.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police said Lee has been charged with second-degree assault and is booked in the county jail for an unrelated arrest. He had a warrant as a fugitive for a Kentucky probation violation.

PREVIOUS: Spokane deputies search for man accused of assaulting woman at Whitworth University

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.